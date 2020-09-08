Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 12-7 win over the Yankees.

Gurriel singled in a run, stole second, and reached home during a 10-run sixth frame. With three hits Monday, the 26-year-old has seven hits in his last two games, bringing his season average from .273 to .301 during that span.