Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's extra-inning win over Boston.

Gurriel had a relatively quiet game until the 10th inning, when he padded Toronto's lead with a solo shot to left field. The long ball was the second in as many games for Gurriel, who has gone 8-for-16 with five extra-base hits over his last four contests. The hot stretch has pushed his slash line to .274/.328/.492 on the season.

