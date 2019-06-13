Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Continues productive stretch
Gurriel went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Orioles.
Both of Gurriel's hits went for RBI singles, and he's now driven in 16 runs for the season He's been productive of late, collecting hits in five of his last six games, three of which been multi-hit efforts. Since returning to the majors on May 24, Gurriel has hit .322 with five homers, nine RBI and 13 runs scored -- spanning 17 games.
