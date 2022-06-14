Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 11-1 win over the Orioles.

Gurriel has logged six multi-hit efforts during his eight game hitting streak, and he's knocked a double in three of the last four contests. The 28-year-old wasn't all that involved in run production Monday, but it's still a solid performance that's becoming more commonplace lately. He's lifted his batting average from .235 to .278 during the streak while adding a .733 OPS, three home runs, 25 RBI, 20 runs scored, two stolen bases and 14 doubles through 214 plate appearances overall.