Gurriel went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and an additional RBI in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

After lining out to center field in his first at-bat, Gurriel responded with a solo homer -- his second of spring -- in his next trip to the plate. He added a sacrifice fly in his third and final plate appearance before giving way to Richard Urena at the keystone. The young infielder now has five hits through 12 at-bats this spring, including a trio of extra-base hits.