Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Continues to swing hot bat
Gurriel went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and an additional RBI in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.
After lining out to center field in his first at-bat, Gurriel responded with a solo homer -- his second of spring -- in his next trip to the plate. He added a sacrifice fly in his third and final plate appearance before giving way to Richard Urena at the keystone. The young infielder now has five hits through 12 at-bats this spring, including a trio of extra-base hits.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Back in lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Could return Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not dealing with fracture•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Exits after hit by pitch•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Shut down for season•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of lineup Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...