Gurriel (side) is scheduled to take live batting practice Wednesday and Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 26-year-old's status for Opening Day remains up in the air, but manager Charlie Montoyo indicated if both sessions go well that he should be ready to play Friday in Tampa Bay. Gurriel exited Friday's intrasquad action with left side discomfort, but he's been participating in live batting practice throughout the week. Should he be forced to miss any regular season action, Billy McKinney or Derek Fisher could see opportunities in left field.
