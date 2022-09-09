Gurriel (hamstring) could miss more than the minimum 10 days required by his stint on the injured list, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel landed on the injured list Friday, and when asked about his outlook, manager John Schneider indicated Gurriel's absence may not be as brief as possible. As such, don't be surprised if Gurriel is sidelined until at least Sept. 20.