Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Could return Saturday
Gurriel (quadriceps) felt good after running the bases Friday and could return as soon as Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Gurriel has missed over a month with a quadriceps strain. He seemed to suffer a setback Tuesday, but the issue was evidently a minor one. He's expected to be eased back into action with some time as a designated hitter.
