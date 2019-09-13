Play

Gurriel (quadriceps) felt good after running the bases Friday and could return as soon as Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel has missed over a month with a quadriceps strain. He seemed to suffer a setback Tuesday, but the issue was evidently a minor one. He's expected to be eased back into action with some time as a designated hitter.

