Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Could return Sunday
Gurriel (hand) may be able to return Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Fortunately the hit-by-pitch resulted in just a bruise, and Gurriel is simply day-to-day. More noteworthy, however, is the fact that Devon Travis is dealing with left knee inflammation, meaning Gurriel could be the starting second baseman on Opening Day.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not dealing with fracture•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Exits after hit by pitch•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Shut down for season•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Departs with hamstring injury•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: On bench Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher doesn't have much to offer, but Scott White's tiers show where it's worth the inve...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...