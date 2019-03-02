Gurriel (hand) may be able to return Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Fortunately the hit-by-pitch resulted in just a bruise, and Gurriel is simply day-to-day. More noteworthy, however, is the fact that Devon Travis is dealing with left knee inflammation, meaning Gurriel could be the starting second baseman on Opening Day.

