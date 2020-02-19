Gurriel could see occasional action at first base this season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old will be the Jays' regular left fielder after hitting 20 home runs with an .868 OPS through 84 games last year, but depending on the makeup of the team's bench Gurriel could also back up Travis Shaw at first base. "I could see him playing first also, to help us out for a game or two," Montoyo said. "We're facing a lefty or something, he could play first because he's got good hands. I already know that so that could happen." Shaw and Rowdy Tellez, the other 1B/DH on the roster, both hit left-handed, so Gurriel could become the top platoon option at 1B, potentially giving him some extra position eligibility in 2020.