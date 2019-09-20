Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Cranks 20th homer Thursday
Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs and two RBI in the Blue Jays' 8-4 loss to the Orioles on Thursday.
It was long ball No. 20 of the season for Gurriel, who touched up Gabriel Ynoa with a fourth-inning solo blast. He's only played 82 games due to injury, but he's done well when he's been in the lineup, posting a .284/.335/.556 slash line over 306 at-bats, with 19 doubles and a pair of triples to go along with the 20 homers.
