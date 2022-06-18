site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gurriel isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees.
Gurriel will get a breather after he went 0-for-8 with a strikeout over the last two games. Raimel Tapia is starting in left field and batting sixth.
