Gurriel was removed from Friday's game against the Orioles in the ninth inning due to a back injury, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout to begin Friday's contest, but he apparently hurt his back while running and was unable to bat in the ninth inning. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but the 27-year-old is considered day-to-day for now.