Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Dealing with hamstring tightness
Gurriel exited Friday's minor-league game with left hamstring tightness, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The injury appears minor at this point, with Gurriel currently considered day-to-day. The 24-year-old has a .310/.343/.500 slash line with four home runs and 25 RBI in 100 at-bats between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heads back to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: In line for primary shortstop duties•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Path to full-time role gets clearer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not starting Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...