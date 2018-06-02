Gurriel exited Friday's minor-league game with left hamstring tightness, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The injury appears minor at this point, with Gurriel currently considered day-to-day. The 24-year-old has a .310/.343/.500 slash line with four home runs and 25 RBI in 100 at-bats between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo this season.

