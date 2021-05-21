Gurriel was unavailable for Thursday's game due to a left knee contusion, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear exactly how Gurriel picked up the injury, though manager Charlie Montoyo noted that he doesn't expect it to be serious. That leaves open the possibility that Gurriel will rejoin the starting lineup for the team's weekend series against the Rays. Santiago Espinal was the addition to the team's lineup in Guerriel's absence Thursday, with Bo Bichette serving as the designated hitter.
