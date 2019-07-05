Gurriel is not in the lineup Friday against the Orioles due to a jammed left wrist, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel suffered the injury on a dive attempt Thursday and will require at least one day out of the lineup. The severity of the injury isn't fully clear, but the Blue Jays are likely to remain cautious with the All-Star break only a few days away.

