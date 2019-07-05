Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Dealing with wrist issue
Gurriel is not in the lineup Friday against the Orioles due to a jammed left wrist, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Gurriel suffered the injury on a dive attempt Thursday and will require at least one day out of the lineup. The severity of the injury isn't fully clear, but the Blue Jays are likely to remain cautious with the All-Star break only a few days away.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Smacks 15th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: On base four times in win•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Another multi-homer night•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Smashes pair of home runs•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Launches 10th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...