Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Delivers 16th home run
Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Orioles.
Gurriel kicked off the scoring in this one with a two-run blast to center field, giving the Blue Jays all the offense they'd need emerge victorious. The 25-year-old was 0-for-8 at the dish over his last two contests entering the day, but he managed to bounce back with a multi-hit performance. He'll enter the break hitting .303 with 30 extra-base hits and 37 RBI through 53 games.
