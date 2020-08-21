Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a with a three-run home run in the second game of the Blue Jays' doubleheader against the Phillies on Thursday.

Gurriel supplied a major knock in the team's furious rally during the sixth inning, clubbing a three-run home run against Connor Brogdon. He now has two home runs on the season, and had a strong day at the dish by driving in four runs across the team's two contests Thursday. Overall, Gurriel is hitting .268/.291/.390 across 86 plate appearances this season.