Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-0 over the Phillies.
Gurriel doubled off Aaron Nola in the second inning, scoring Cavan Biggio on Saturday. The 27-year-old recorded his first multi-hit game in the month of May. He has struggled to consistently hit, slashing .214/.232/.298 in 138 plate appearances. He has just two home runs and 10 RBI.
