Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over Oakland.

Gurriel put Toronto on the board with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. He later doubled and scored on a Matt Chapman base hit in the third. The 28-year-old began the season in a 5-for-26 slump but has since rattled off three straight multi-hit performances, boosting his season slash line to .306/.350/.389.