Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, five RBI and two walks in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels.

Gurriel accounted for nearly half of the Blue Jays' run production Sunday. This was just the third time he's had multiple RBI in a game all season. The 29-year-old has logged a .238/.299/.351 slash line with two home runs, 18 RBI, 14 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 167 plate appearances. A couple of multi-hit efforts in his last three games seem to have stabilized his playing time after it started to slip in the last week.