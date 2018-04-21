Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Drives in three in big-league debut
Gurriel went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Friday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.
Making his major-league debut in Yankee Stadium, the 24-year-old didn't look overwhelmed by the moment, driving in two with a fourth-inning single then bringing around what proved to be the winning run in the fifth. Gurriel got the start at second base and hit ninth Friday, and while Devon Travis remains atop the depth chart at the keystone for now, his .149/.216/.170 slash line will create a lot of opportunity for Gurriel if Travis can't turn things around quickly.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Officially recalled by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Set for major-league debut•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Sent to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Headed to AFL•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Activated from MiLB disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Remains out with injury•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...