Gurriel went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Friday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.

Making his major-league debut in Yankee Stadium, the 24-year-old didn't look overwhelmed by the moment, driving in two with a fourth-inning single then bringing around what proved to be the winning run in the fifth. Gurriel got the start at second base and hit ninth Friday, and while Devon Travis remains atop the depth chart at the keystone for now, his .149/.216/.170 slash line will create a lot of opportunity for Gurriel if Travis can't turn things around quickly.