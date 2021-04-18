Gurriel went 1-for-5 with three RBI over both halves in Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.
He kicked things off with a two-run double in the first inning of the matinee, then added a sacrifice fly in the nightcap. Gurriel has had a sluggish start at the plate and came into Saturday with zero extra-base hits and only one RBI, but with four hits in the last three days, his bat may be waking up.
