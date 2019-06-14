Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI during Thursday's 12-3 win over the Orioles.

Gurriel started his day with an RBI single in the third inning before lashing a solo home run in the sixth. He capped off the scoring with a run-scoring infield single in the seventh as he notched a new season high in RBI. Gurriel is now 7-for-16 with two home runs, six RBI, and four runs scored over his last four games.