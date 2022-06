Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

The 28-year-old had a slow start to the season, but Gurriel appears to be finding his groove at the plate. He's hit safely in seven straight games, going 13-for-28 (.464) over that stretch to boost his slash line to .268/.329/.384 with three homers, two steals, 19 runs and 25 RBI through 54 contests.