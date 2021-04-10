Gurriel exited Friday's game against the Angels at the end of the second inning for an undisclosed reason, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Gurriel struck out in his first at-bat Friday, and he was replaced defensively to begin the third inning. It's not yet clear whether Gurriel will be forced to miss any additional time.
