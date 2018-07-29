Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Exits with apparent leg injury
Gurriel was removed from Sunday's game against the White Sox in the ninth inning with an apparent left leg injury, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Gurriel, who finished the day 3-for-5 with two RBI, sustained the injury when he was trying to advance to second after recording a base hit. He took a hard fall as he attempted to avoid a tag and required assistance off the field from team trainers. The Blue Jays will provide an update on his condition after the game, but Gurriel seems likely to miss time as a result of the injury.
