Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Exits with knee discomfort
Gurriel was removed from Wednesday's game against the Royals with right knee discomfort, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Gurriel was 0-for-1 with a walk prior to exiting the game before the fifth inning. He's currently being evaluated by the team's medical staff and an update regarding his status should be provided following the conclusion of Wednesday's game.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Gets breather Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heads to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Carries offense in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Swats 17th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Flashes wheels in win•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Delivers 16th home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Can Jesus Aguilar find regular playing time in Tampa? Chris Towers rounds up the trade deadline...
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...