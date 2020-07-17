Gurriel left Friday's intrasquad game with left side discomfort, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.
Gurriel experienced left side discomfort during his first at-bat in Friday's intrasquad matchup, and he exited the game as a result. He's scheduled to be re-examined Saturday, at which point the team could get more clarity about the nature and severity of the issue. The 26-year-old missed the first several days of camp for an undisclosed issue and arrived Monday, and it's unclear whether Friday's issue could impact his status for Opening Day.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Joins Blue Jays camp•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Absent from camp•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Keeps raking this spring•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: In line to hit third•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Could see time at first base•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Shifts to 60-day IL•