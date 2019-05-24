Gurriel is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel could be stuck in a utility role, as Cavan Biggio is also expected to be called up and could be preferred to Gurriel at second base. Gurriel has spent time at first base, second base, shortstop and left field since his demotion to Buffalo in mid-April.