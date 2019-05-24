Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Expected to return Friday
Gurriel is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel could be stuck in a utility role, as Cavan Biggio is also expected to be called up and could be preferred to Gurriel at second base. Gurriel has spent time at first base, second base, shortstop and left field since his demotion to Buffalo in mid-April.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Working towards utility role•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heading to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Plates two in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Takes seat in series finale•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Hitting ninth Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...