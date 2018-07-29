Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Extends multi-hit streak to 10 games
Gurriel went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 9-5 loss to the White Sox.
He's now established a new Blue Jays record with 10 straight multi-hit performances, giving Gurriel an astonishing .409/.426/.652 slash line through 16 games in July. The 24-year-old will of course cool off, perhaps sooner than later, but after a lackluster 2017 in the minors his development has taken a huge leap forward this season.
