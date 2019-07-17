Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

The 25-year-old has mostly been impressing with his power, but Gurriel got a chance to display his overall athleticism with an active night on the basepaths at Fenway. He's slowed down at the plate in July, slashing .244/.300/.467 through 11 games, but he has stolen three of his five bases on the season this month.