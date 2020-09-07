Gurriel went 4-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Red Sox.
Gurriel managed four base knocks, including an RBI single in the fifth inning. He now has at least one hit in seven of his last eight starts. Gurriel has hit the ball well for much of the season, and this performance improved his overall line to .290/.346/.486 in 153 plate appearances.
