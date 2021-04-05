Gurriel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
He'll cede his spot in the outfield to Jonathan Davis, who gets his first start of the season. Gurriel started all three games of the Blue Jays' season-opening series loss to the Yankees over the weekend, going 3-for-12 with an RBI and a run.
