Gurriel went 4-for-4 with two singles, double, home run, two RBI and three runs in a 10-1 victory against the Padres on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has homered in three straight games since returning to the majors and with six hits over the weekend, Gurriel raised his average more than 70 points. Of course, that's possible when one only has 50 at-bats. Gurriel started so slowly at the beginning of April that he was sent to Triple-A, but he's hitting his stride now. Gurriel is batting .260 with a .540 slugging percentage, three home runs, 11 RBI, seven runs and a steal in 50 at-bats over 16 games this season.