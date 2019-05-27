Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Goes 4-for-4
Gurriel went 4-for-4 with two singles, double, home run, two RBI and three runs in a 10-1 victory against the Padres on Sunday.
The 25-year-old has homered in three straight games since returning to the majors and with six hits over the weekend, Gurriel raised his average more than 70 points. Of course, that's possible when one only has 50 at-bats. Gurriel started so slowly at the beginning of April that he was sent to Triple-A, but he's hitting his stride now. Gurriel is batting .260 with a .540 slugging percentage, three home runs, 11 RBI, seven runs and a steal in 50 at-bats over 16 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Smacks second homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers in return to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Starting in left field•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Called up as expected•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Expected to return Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Working towards utility role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...