Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

After launching his first homer of the season Sunday in Houston, Gurriel came back to Toronto and stayed locked in, hooking a Nathan Eovaldi slider over the left-field wall in the fifth inning to open the scoring on the night. Gurriel has a four-game RBI streak going, and on the season he's slashing a solid .297/.329/.469.