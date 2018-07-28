Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double and two solo home runs in Friday's 10-5 win over the White Sox.

The 24-year-old might be the hottest hitter in the majors right now, reeling off nine straight multi-hit games to boost his slash line on the season to .308/.328/.504. With the Jays in full rebuild mode, Gurriel should continue to get regular playing time over the final two months of the year as he attempts to prove he has a place in the franchise's infield of the future alongside top prospects Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.