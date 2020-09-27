Gurriel (foot) is starting in left field and batting fifth Sunday against the Orioles.
The 26-year-old made a precautionary exit from Saturday's game with a left foot contusion, but it's apparently a minor issue as he's back in the field for the final game of the regular season. Gurriel will attempt to put the finishing touches on his .294/.336/.500 slash line for the season.
