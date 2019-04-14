Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heading to Triple-A
Gurriel will be sent to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. He went 0-for-1 in a pinch-hit appearance Sunday against the Rays.
Gurriel has really struggled at the dish to open up the 2019 campaign and is hitting .175 with seven RBI over 13 games. The Blue Jays will call up Eric Sogard to replace a scuffling Gurriel.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Plates two in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Takes seat in series finale•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Hitting ninth Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Records first hits•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Sits Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...