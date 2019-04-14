Gurriel will be sent to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. He went 0-for-1 in a pinch-hit appearance Sunday against the Rays.

Gurriel has really struggled at the dish to open up the 2019 campaign and is hitting .175 with seven RBI over 13 games. The Blue Jays will call up Eric Sogard to replace a scuffling Gurriel.