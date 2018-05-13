The Blue Jays optioned Gurriel to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Upon reaching the majors for the first time April 20, Gurriel quickly displaced Devon Travis as the everyday second baseman, then assumed the primary shortstop gig when Aledyms Diaz (ankle) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. Despite the steady playing time, Gurriel never found much of a rhythm at the plate in his 20 games with Toronto, hitting a meager .206/.229/.309 before losing out on an everyday role. It's now expected that the Blue Jays will proceed with some combination of Gio Urshela and Richard Urena to cover shortstop for the time being.