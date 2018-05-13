Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heads back to minors
The Blue Jays optioned Gurriel to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Upon reaching the majors for the first time April 20, Gurriel quickly displaced Devon Travis as the everyday second baseman, then assumed the primary shortstop gig when Aledyms Diaz (ankle) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. Despite the steady playing time, Gurriel never found much of a rhythm at the plate in his 20 games with Toronto, hitting a meager .206/.229/.309 before losing out on an everyday role. It's now expected that the Blue Jays will proceed with some combination of Gio Urshela and Richard Urena to cover shortstop for the time being.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: In line for primary shortstop duties•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Path to full-time role gets clearer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not starting Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Sits out Tuesday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...