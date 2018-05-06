Gurriel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

As expected, Gurriel has emerged as the Blue Jays' primary second baseman following Devon Travis' demotion to Triple-A Buffalo a week ago, but the 24-year-old hasn't yet done enough to build much security in an everyday role. Gurriel is slashing a meager .222/.250/.352 through his first 56 plate appearances in the big leagues, which could result in him losing out on starts to Yangervis Solarte at the keystone if the youngster is unable to turn things around in the near future.