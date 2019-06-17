Gurriel is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels.

Gurriel is 10-for-28 (.357) with three homers and 10 RBI over his last seven games, but he'll head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following a string of 12 consecutive starts. Cavan Biggio is starting in left field in this one, with Brandon Drury at the keystone.

More News
Our Latest Stories