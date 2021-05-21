Gurriel (knee) is not in the lineup Friday against the Rays.
Gurriel was unavailable for Thursday's game with a bruised left knee and will be out of the lineup against Friday. Teoscar Hernandez, Jonathan Davis and Randal Grichuk will start from left to right in the outfield for Toronot.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Dealing with left knee injury•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Another multi-hit performance•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Doubles in two-hit game•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Slow start to May•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Belts second homer•