Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Held out Monday
Gurriel (ankle) is out of the lineup against the Athletics on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gurriel will stay on the bench after suffering a left knee bruise and left ankle sprain during Sunday's game versus the White Sox. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's affair. In his place, Brandon Drury will man second base and bat eighth.
