Gurriel will be starting at second and hitting ninth in the order Saturday against Cleveland.

Gurriel began the season batting in the fifth spot, but has worked his way to the bottom of the order after starting the season hitting .087/.125/.130 with eight strikeouts in his first 24 plate appearances. The 25-year-old had a .755 OPS last year so presumably he should turn it around as the season progresses.

More News
Our Latest Stories