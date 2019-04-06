Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Hitting ninth Saturday
Gurriel will be starting at second and hitting ninth in the order Saturday against Cleveland.
Gurriel began the season batting in the fifth spot, but has worked his way to the bottom of the order after starting the season hitting .087/.125/.130 with eight strikeouts in his first 24 plate appearances. The 25-year-old had a .755 OPS last year so presumably he should turn it around as the season progresses.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...