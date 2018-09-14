Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers in loss
Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run, a single, one RBI and two runs in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Gurriel was a bright spot at the top of the order for the Blue Jays on Thursday night, as he collected his third multi-hit effort of the month. The homer was his eighth of the season, and he now has 27 RBI to go along with a .284 batting average over 224 plate appearances in 2018.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Plates run vs. Marlins•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Gets breather•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns in full-time role•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Activated from disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Tracking for weekend return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...