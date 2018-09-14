Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run, a single, one RBI and two runs in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Gurriel was a bright spot at the top of the order for the Blue Jays on Thursday night, as he collected his third multi-hit effort of the month. The homer was his eighth of the season, and he now has 27 RBI to go along with a .284 batting average over 224 plate appearances in 2018.