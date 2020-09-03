Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored as he helped the Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Marlins on Wednesday evening.
Gurriel provided the only scoring for the Blue Jays with a two-run homer in the fifth and it would prove to be enough as the Blue Jays would hold on to win 2-1. He now has six hits in his last three games after going hitless in his prior nine at-bats.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Three hits not enough in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Swipes bag Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Whacks third homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Delivers again•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Walkoff hit vs. Phillies•