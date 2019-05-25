Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers in return to majors
Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Padres.
Starting in left field in his first game back in the big leagues, Gurriel celebrated by taking Joey Lucchesi deep in the fifth inning for his first homer of the year. While he could still see action around the infield in a utility role, the Jays seem intent on giving the 25-year-old a long look in left, and his ability to hit for power will be a big factor in determining whether he can stick there long-term.
