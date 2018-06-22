Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Angels.

Gurriel got his first at-bats since being called up June 19 and took advantage by hitting his third home run of the season. So long as Devon Travis remains healthy, it will be difficult for Gurriel to see regular at-bats at the major-league level, limiting his fantasy appeal.

