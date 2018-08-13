Gurriel (ankle) is hoping to begin baserunning drills this week, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Gurriel has been on the disabled list all month with a high left ankle sprain. He's been taking grounders recently and is looking to ramp things up in the coming week, barring any setbacks. Gurriel is currently two weeks into his recovery, which was given a 2-to-6 week timeline.

More News
Our Latest Stories